GMDC Q4 PAT at Rs 177 cr

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 176.99 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated post-tax loss of Rs 184.63 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.
The consolidated income of the company during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 1,096.97 crore, from Rs 608.36 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company further said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.30 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY'22.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is a state-owned minerals and lignite mining company based in Ahmedabad.
