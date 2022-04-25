Russia expels 40 German diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat move
Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:18 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it had declared 40 German diplomatic staff "personae non gratae" in a retaliatory move after Berlin expelled the same number of Russian diplomats.
In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it had taken the decision after Germany on April 4 declared a "significant number" of officials at the Russian embassy in Berlin "undesirable".
