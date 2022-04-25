Silver jubilee edition of B'luru Tech Summit from Nov 16-18, CM chairs meeting with CEOs

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the silver jubilee edition of 'Bengaluru Tech Summit-2022 (BTS-22)'- State government's flagship technological event - would be organised at an international-level.

The summit would be held from November 16-18.

The Chief Minister today chaired a meeting over breakfast with a number of CEOs and leaders from the fields of electronics, IT, biotech and startups here.

''In November, we are holding the Bengaluru Tech Summit. In this regard, I have met industry leaders and they have given various suggestions concerning their respective sectors. This year's Tech Summit will be its 25th year and we want to make it special and of international-level,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said he has received various suggestions regarding technology, policy, infrastructure and eco system, among others, and most of which have been taken positively by the government and would be implemented at the earliest.

''This summit will give a new dimension...we want to make Bengaluru number-one silicon city. The government will give importance to all these sectors in the days to come ,'' he said, adding that discussions happened on improving infrastructure in Bengaluru, especially where the IT sector is located and efforts are on to have similar facilities outside the city, aimed at decongesting it.

The event with the tagline 'Tech for Next Generation' would be held in physical format on the Bengaluru Palace premises and for the first time pre-events of BTS would be held in foreign countries including USA, the UK, and Japan. Minister for Electronics and IT/BT C N Ashwath Narayan attended the meeting, too. While speaking to reporters, he said the government would promote Web 3.0 and Metaverse technologies and aims to take the benefits of these developments to remote villages by framing suitable policies.

As per the industry experts, the demand for human resources in the IT-related domain may go up to 55 lakh in the next few years from the current 25 lakh and the government would plan accordingly, he said.

The Minister said the government came out with 'Karnataka Data Centre Policy-2022' recently and aims to attract Rs 10,000 crore in this domain in the next five years.

Under the 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, Mysuru has been identified as the 'Cyber Security' cluster; Hubballi as the 'ESDM & AI' cluster; Mangaluru as the 'Fin Tech' cluster; and Belagavi as the 'Aerospace' cluster, he said.

Kris Gopalakrishna, chairperson, State Vision Group for IT; Kiran Majumdar Shaw (virtual presence), chairperson, State Vision Group for BT; and Prashanth Prakash, chairperson, State Vision Group for Startups, were among the others present.

