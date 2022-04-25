Left Menu

6 flights diverted, many more services delayed due to thunderstorm over Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:30 IST
6 flights diverted, many more services delayed due to thunderstorm over Delhi airport
  • Country:
  • India

At least six flights were diverted and many more services were delayed due to thunderstorm over the Delhi airport on Monday evening, sources said.

A Vistara plane from Mumbai and two Alliance Air flights -- one from Jaipur and one from Lucknow itself -- were diverted to the Lucknow airport on Monday evening, they said.

IndiGo's two flights -- one from Jabalpur and one from Patna -- were diverted to the Jaipur airport, they said.

Air India's service from Vadodara was also diverted to the Jaipur airport, they mentioned. The arrival and departure of many more services from the Delhi airport were delayed due to thunderstorm, they stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022