Campus Activewear Rs 1400 crore IPO opens for subscription

The Rs 1400 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the footwear company Campus Activewear opened for subscription on Tuesday. It will remain open till 28th April 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Rs 1400 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the footwear company Campus Activewear opened for subscription on Tuesday. It will remain open till 28th April 2022. Delhi-headquartered Campus Activewear targets to raise Rs 1400 crore from the primary markets through the IPO. The company has fixed price band of its public offer at Rs 278 to Rs 292 per equity share.

The IPO is likely to get a good response as in the grey market it was trading at a premium of Rs 72. This means the company's share is expected to list at Rs 364. Campus Activewear is primarily engaged in the manufacture, distribution and sales of sports and athleisure footwear. It is one of the largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in India in terms of both value and volume.

The company's IPO is open for subscription from April 26 to April 28 and the IPO is likely to be allotted on 4th May. The tentative date for Campus Activewear share listing at the stock exchanges is 9th May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

