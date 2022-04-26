Left Menu

Norway to allocate $44 mln to British-led Ukraine weapons procurement

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 26-04-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 14:16 IST
Jonas Gahr Stoere Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Norway

Norway will allocate 400 million crowns ($43.7 million) to a British-led initiative for buying weapons for Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Tuesday.

Norway may also make additional direct shipments of weapons to Ukraine on top of those it has already made, Jonas Gahr Stoere told parliament. ($1 = 9.1619 Norwegian crowns)

