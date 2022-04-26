MG Motor India Partners With Code Effort and Attaware to Launch Sustainable Merchandise

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In line with one of its brand philosophies, MG Motor India launched its first line of sustainable merchandise on Earth Day 2022. By partnering with Code Effort and Attaware, the carmaker aims to move a step further towards the goal of carbon neutrality. In collaboration with Code Effort and Attaware, MG aims to increase sustainability by recycling and producing merchandise manufactured from upcycled waste and biodegradable disposable material. The collection will feature vehicle hangers, keyrings, car cushions, and cups made up of jaggery & grains. Being at forefront of creating sustainable manufacturing in India, MG recently obtained Environmental Management System (ISO 14001 - 2015) and Occupational, Health & Safety Management System (ISO 45001 - 2018) ISO certifications. Previously, MG was the first passenger car manufacturer that collaborated with CleanMax to adopt wind-solar hybrid energy and Asian Paints to use ULTRAX Degreaser to reduce CO2 emission in the painting process.

