L&T to collaborate with IIT Bombay for green hydrogen

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to jointly pursue research and development work in the green hydrogen value chain. Both the institutions have joined hands to contribute toward the development of the green hydrogen industry in India and to develop next-generation technology in this emerging field, Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

L&T's engineering expertise, product scale-up and commercialisation know-how and IIT Bombay's cutting-edge research in hydrogen technologies will help this partnership accomplish its goal, it said. "L&T has always been in the forefront to drive technological advancements and indigenisation in India across sectors. We are positioning to drive Green Hydrogen economy in India together with our partners," said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.

"Our partners and clients are also looking forward to leveraging our capability to reduce costs and industrialise Green Hydrogen. This collaboration with IIT Bombay and its world-class technologists will support the cause of developing indigenous globally competitive technologies and nudge India towards AatmaNirbhar in Green Hydrogen technology," Subrahmanyan said. Speaking on the collaboration, Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay said, "Given the urgency of the climate crisis and India's own ambitious target of becoming net-zero by 2070, transition from fossil fuel to Green Hydrogen will play a key role in this goal."

"India's National Hydrogen Mission is a step in the right direction, and I am confident that our partnership with L&T will result in scalable and cost-effective solutions. IIT Bombay's endeavour is to contribute significantly to challenges of national importance, and our association with L&T to develop technologies for Green Hydrogen that can make India self-reliant in this space, is one such example," Chaudhuri added. (ANI)

