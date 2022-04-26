Sanjay Dalmia-led Dalmia Group to support 2 Lac Indian doctors with foreign degrees, establish their base in India in next 10 years

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dalmia Group has announced that it has planned to support 20,000 medical professionals every year, adding upto 2 lac doctors in 10 years timeframe, under their exclusive program for Foreign Medical Students from CIS countries. The group will further place these medical professionals in the group-owned hospitals or help them finance their clinics, pathology labs, healthcare centers etc.

Dalmia Biz Education Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with several medical universities in CIS countries that are recognized by World Health Organization and offer 5 years course in Doctor of Medicine (MD) in English language. Under the arrangement, the company will facilitate Indian students to study medicine abroad and prepare them to pass the Indian National Medical Commission exams namely Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE)/National Exit Test (NExT). Dalmia Biz Education will identify, shortlist and screen the students as per the eligibility criteria and standards of the University.

Finally, the most competent student profiles will be forwarded for university program enrolments. Post successful completion of the program, Dalmia Healthcare Limited - a Dalmia group venture into healthcare domain will provide 100% assistance to these professionals for their placements or setting up their healthcare centers in India. Sanjay Dalmia, the Chairman of Dalmia group commented, "We have an unprecedented opportunity to create a world-class medical education system, well equipped with modern and technologically advanced infrastructure. We are on a mission to contribute in developing a strong foundation in medical education domain to support India in harnessing its demographic dividend to become a "Vishwa Guru" once again."

He further stated that "Over 50% of the students from CIS countries, who aren't able to clear the FMGE or NEXT examination, conducted by NMC every year, fail to fulfill their career goals. Dalmia Group has proposed to setup an online facility, for the best in-class training of these students, through especially designed courses mapped to the Indian requirements to qualify the test." Dalmia Group's move is in line with government's objective of transforming medical education and making it affordable and accessible for every aspiring student. Recently, PM Narendra Modi in his speech said that the nation is set to have a record number of doctors in the next 10 years.

Dalmia Biz Education is set to build a strong presence in the education space with the Foreign Medical Students Program with CIS countries. The company is also entering into the school business from April-June quarter with the sole aim of transforming education and to make it affordable for all. Dalmia Healthcare Limited is set to build a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, including Hospitals, Diagnostic Clinics, Pharmacies (Ayurvedic & Allopathic) and Medical Tourism.

The company provides plant-based formulations (Ayurvedic/herbal) and allopathic drugs, that have undergone rigorous scientific validation and clinical trials, conducted at its research centre, Dalmia Centre for Research and Development (DCRD). The company has a presence in more than 30 countries globally, including South-Eastern European countries, Latin America, CIS countries etc. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

