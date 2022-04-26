Barrows offers Bond structures to Institutional Investors worth USD 250m

Barrows (www.BarrowsHotels.com), the provider of hotel investment and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East and Africa, starts offering Bond structures to Institutional Investors worth 250 million USD to secure hotel acquisitions in the African Continent.

High yield bonds are securities that can be issued in public markets or placed over the counter. A private placement is the method of placing debt with a small number of professional investors, which may or may not be listed. Often, but not exclusively, such investors are non-banking institutions. Most bonds are issued on the public bond market, although the private placement market is also an important source of liquidity.

Barrows has been the capital raising partner for many developers in the GCC and the African continent for decades. The company now sees opportunities in independently developing new and existing hotel locations.

We add value with new technology and sustainable innovations for the long term, enabling us to achieve very solid profit figures combined with a high return for our professional investors. The long-term leases with renowned hotel operators in the best locations in the world contributes to a stable income stream from long-term leases.

The increasing demand from the professional and institutional markets such as pension funds, insurance companies, private equity parties and family offices has been the reason for setting up a bond structure with a fixed annual coupon rate of 20% and a duration of 60 months. Part of the bond structure is a solid guarantee for the investor during the term of investment.

West Africa is growing strongly and in the coming decades West Africa will develop more hotel resorts combined with new infrastructures which generates a high occupancy by new and excisting visitors, jobs and new business opportunities, says Barrows Chairman Erwin Jager.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages over 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. Barrows is specialized in the fast-growing hotel industry in the entire MENA Region including West Africa.

