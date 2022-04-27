Steelmaker Ternium reports a 24% jump in Q1 net profit

Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a first-quarter net income of $877.5 million, up 24% from the year-ago period.

The company, which operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America, posted a revenue of $4.30 billion, a 32% increase in the three months to March compared to the same period of 2021.

