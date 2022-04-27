Steelmaker Ternium reports a 24% jump in Q1 net profit
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-04-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 02:36 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a first-quarter net income of $877.5 million, up 24% from the year-ago period.
The company, which operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America, posted a revenue of $4.30 billion, a 32% increase in the three months to March compared to the same period of 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. gunmakers to ask judge to toss Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit
Elephant tramples Colombian researcher to death in Uganda
INSIGHT-Mexican cartels swap arms for cocaine, fueling Colombia violence
Success of Colombia peace process hinges on ending violence: Mission chief
Trucker protests expand at U.S.-Mexico border over lengthy wait times