Steelmaker Ternium reports a 24% jump in Q1 net profit

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-04-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 02:36 IST
Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a first-quarter net income of $877.5 million, up 24% from the year-ago period.

The company, which operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America, posted a revenue of $4.30 billion, a 32% increase in the three months to March compared to the same period of 2021.

