Federal Soft System eyes expansion in Chennai, to create 1000+ job opportunities

Federal Soft Systems Inc.'s Global CEO, Kishore Kumar Yedam, and Global Managing Director, Kishore K, had a meeting with T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Information Technology, Tamil Nadu, India, to discuss and consider the organization's plan to establish a corporate office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With this initiative, the company aims to create 1000+ employment opportunities in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-04-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 13:20 IST
Team FSS with Mr. T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI/SRV): Federal Soft Systems Inc.'s Global CEO, Kishore Kumar Yedam, and Global Managing Director, Kishore K, had a meeting with T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Information Technology, Tamil Nadu, India, to discuss and consider the organization's plan to establish a corporate office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With this initiative, the company aims to create 1000+ employment opportunities in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. T. Mano Thangaraj congratulated Kishore Kumar Yedam and Kishore K for winning the prestigious 'World CEO Ranking 2021' award and expressed his happiness towards Federal Soft Systems for achieving 'Icons of Tamil Nadu 2021'.

Federal Soft Systems Inc. is a conglomerate digital transformation and IT products company that specializes in offering IT/AI/ML Products, App Development, Digital Marketing, and Custom Application Development Services to various business verticals through its 7 esteemed branches across the globe. In October 2021, Federal Soft Systems announced and launched 16 of the most innovative IT/AI/ML products by acquiring several companies and products. The organization's vision and key mission are to continually upgrade and become a top performer in today's existing competitive international market by generating value through people. FSS targets to provide employment opportunities to over 5000+ people around the globe and become a Unicorn on or before December 2025. As a firm, Federal Soft Systems Inc. believes development is about transforming the lives of people, not just transforming economies.

Federal Soft Systems Inc. is a Great Place to Work - 2022 Certified Company recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute, India. They believe a strategy needs to be built on the foundation of an overarching vision that it is meant to accomplish - Customer First, Our People Culture, Flexible Approach & Accelerate Innovations, which are its Four Strongest Pillars. In the last year, FSS has grown profusely and received many accolades such as:

- Company of the Year 2021 (The CEO Story) - Most Influential business leader to watch in 2021 (Innovative Zone)

- Business leader of the year 2021 (Prime Insights) - Great Place to Work Certified - 2022 (Great Place to Work® Institute)

- Global Achiever's Award (Indian Achiever's Forum) - Icons of Tamil Nadu Award 2021 (Times of India)

- The World CEO Rankings 2021-22 (Plus Media Group) - Brand of the year - 2022 (The CEO Story)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

