Left Menu

A Farewell to Icons: Remembering the Stars of Indian Cinema We Lost in 2025

2025 marked a year of profound loss for Indian cinema, with the passing of legendary figures such as Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, Asrani, Kamini Kaushal, and others. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on the industry and continue to resonate with audiences across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:51 IST
A Farewell to Icons: Remembering the Stars of Indian Cinema We Lost in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cinema in 2025 said goodbye to some of its most cherished icons. This year marked the end of an era with the deaths of these legendary actors who contributed richly to the film industry.

The passing of Dharmendra, 89, days before his birthday was a significant loss. Fans await his final performance in 'Ikkis,' releasing January 2026. Similarly, Manoj Kumar, 87, left behind a legacy of patriotic films, with a bond shared with Dharmendra that significantly shaped Hindi cinema.

Talented actors like Govardhan Asrani, Kamini Kaushal, and others such as Zubeen Garg and Satish Shah, were mourned not just by fans but by the whole country, leaving an irreplaceable void in the hearts of many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
2
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
3
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India
4
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025