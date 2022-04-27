Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 2.45 to Rs 358.90 per kilogram in the futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 2.45 or 0.69 per cent at Rs 358.90 per kg with a business turnover of 1,062 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

