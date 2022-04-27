Left Menu

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:54 IST
Zinc prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 2.45 to Rs 358.90 per kilogram in the futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 2.45 or 0.69 per cent at Rs 358.90 per kg with a business turnover of 1,062 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

