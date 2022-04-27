Left Menu

NITKonnect to promote startup culture through its networking summit

The Alumni Association of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, Bangalore Chapter is organizing an annual summit - NITKonnect to be held on 14th May in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:33 IST
NITKonnect - Entrepreneurs & Professionals Meet-Up | 14th May. Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Alumni Association of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, Bangalore Chapter is organizing an annual summit - NITKonnect to be held on 14th May in Bengaluru. The summit's aim is to connect with over 300 entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders across India to come together and interact to create and collaborate on new startups and ventures.

The Hon'ble Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, the Government of Karnataka has consented to inaugurate the summit. Sadashiv Naik, CEO, Future Group, Nandhini Shenoy, Founder of PinkVilla, Uttam Gowda - Founder, Captain Fresh, Srini Vudayagiri, Peepul Capital are some of the confirmed speakers within NITK community.

"NITK has a talent pool that can directly compete with the likes of IITs, IIMs, and other premier institutes in India. The potential to create many more Unicorns in India from NITK Surathkal is extremely high," said Rajkumar Neelappa, NITK Alumnus, CEO, and Founder of Physeek.fit. "This summit promises to be the most prominent professional network in the Indian startup ecosystem. We would be having successful and experienced entrepreneurs sharing and providing key insights and a select few would stay back and network all through the night," he added.

Physeek Fit is the media sponsor for NITKonnect and is a successful early-stage startup. Other sponsors of the event include eSamudaay, and WarmOven. "NITKonnect is a unique platform that offers NITK entrepreneurs, investors, professionals, and enablers to connect, synergise and co-create the next wave of Unicorns. NITK has seen many such professional events in the past such as the NITK Entrepreneurs' Conclaves with some very successful startups shaping up," said S Rajashekhar, NITKonnect's Coordinator and Secretary, Bangalore Chapter of Alumni Association.

The one-day summit will host a Fireside Chat: India's Opportunities for the next decade, Talks by speakers on Founders Recipe to build large, impactful businesses, an Investors Panel Discussion, Pitches by Select NITK startups, and Round table sessions lead by Champions of the domains. and ample scope for networking & entertainment. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

