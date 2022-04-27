Jet Freights aims five-fold increase in topline in five years

Logistics and supply chain firm Jet Freight on Wednesday said it aims to increase the topline by five times in the next five years and has chalked out a four-pronged strategy to execute its business initiatives.

Jet Freight, which claims it to be among the top three freight forwarders in India for perishable shipments, will invest in cloud-based infrastructure and collaboration to improve speed and efficiency across business operations in the coming years.

Under the 'Mission Excel' initiative, the company said it plans to expand its wings from air/ocean forwarding to specialise in the last-mile delivery, adapting fourth party logistics (4PL) approach, offering surface transport along with custom clearance, and warehousing.

These business initiatives are built upon the 4Ps of business expansion -- product expansion, people and culture, process automation, and promotion of business.

In a release, the company said it aims to increase its topline five-fold in the next five years.

However, financial details and figures were not disclosed.

''Jet Freight is looking towards expanding across the verticals and stepping into more categories to provide our clients with a large portfolio of convenience-centric services.

''By developing our products and creating value addition for our clients, we are also highlighting the role of our people,'' Richard Theknath, Chairman and Managing Director of Jet Freight, said.

He also said that in formulating a technology-driven team, it was only natural for the company to embrace the role of digitisation and integration in transforming a superior automated process to save time and cost.

“All these ultimately create the perfect environment for us to grow and extend our international reach in promoting our value-added services for our satisfied clients,” he added.

Recently, the company announced the use of electric vehicles for its last-mile deliveries promising a sustainable future and environment friendly approach ensuring seamless deliveries for their customers.

With the 4PL approach, Jet Freight plans to hire subject matter experts to bring digitalisation and expand its strategic collaboration.

''This exponential growth demands breakthrough people practices that will create an ecosystem for delivering superior and sustainable performance. The key drivers to bring in this transformation are revamping our performance management strategy, employee development, unconventional ways employee engagement supported by digitisation of people processes,'' the company's Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Nagpurkar said.

Stating it will be investing on cloud-based infrastructure and collaboration to improve speed and operational efficiency across businesses in the coming years, the company said the whole ecosystem will be streamlined to reduce the dual time and expedite the delivery system and customer satisfaction.

''There is a strong emphasis on managing risk, driving performance and ensuring integrity and accuracy of company information. We are focusing to look forward to embracing flexibility, and developing global strategies,'' the company's Chief Financial Officer Arvind Talan said.

