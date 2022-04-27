Green Cement, a step towards greener and cleaner future, believes Himansh Verma, CEO Navrattan Group

New Delhi [India] April 27 (ANI/PNN): The age-old adage says, "Prevention is better than cure" which implies that we should evolve ways and means to curtail pollution and make this Earth a better place to live. Looking at the massive scale of devastation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the worst fear of the scientists has come true. Over the years, mankind resorted to practices that caused irreparable damage to our biodiversity; as a result nature has started retaliating. Saving our environment is the only way forward and our initiatives ought to revolve around processes that are eco-friendly. Cutting down on the carbon emissions is an essential part of sustainability that has to go hand in hand with development. Speaking of development, infrastructure-building plays a significant role in contributing to the pollution levels that needs to be checked at every cost.

Green Cement is one such initiative that can be termed as an environment-friendly medium to construct a, "Greener and Cleaner Tomorrow". This construction material is manufactured using reused substance that includes fly ash and granulated slag. It is undoubtedly an intelligent choice as compared to the conventional cement.

Absence of limestone in green cement confirms that energy-intensive calcinations process is done away with, hence no carbon emissions. Navrattan Green Crete, a product of Navrattan Green Cement Industries Pvt Ltd NGCIPL, is an eco-friendly Crete which is not just tougher, cost effective but a long-lasting alternative of OPC.

Himansh Verma, the Chairman of Navrattan Group is constantly spearheading Scientific and technological innovations that are decisive for sustainable development. "Navrattan Green Crete is researched and created to offer a better and effective substitute of OPC to our customers. Most, importantly, Green Crete seals our commitment towards building a sustainable future," adds Verma. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

