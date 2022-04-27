Left Menu

Over 20,000 devotees register for Amarnath Yatra through J-K Bank counters

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 21:44 IST
Over 20,000 devotees register for Amarnath Yatra through J-K Bank counters
Over 20,000 devotees have registered for the annual Amarnath Yatra through J and K Bank counters in less than two weeks since the registration began, indicating a growing response to the pilgrimage to the south Kashmir cave shrine, an official said on Wednesday.

The yatra, which will take place from June 30 to August 11, is being held after a gap of two years.

J-K Bank has registered 20,599 devotees from across the country in just 13 working days since registrations opened on April 11, MD and CEO, J-K Bank, Baldev Prakash said.

This is indicative of a growing response to the yatra, he said.

“Since the yatra is resuming two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect good spike this year in the number of pilgrims visiting the Shri Amarnathji Cave. I am happy to see that we are facilitating their easy and smooth registration through dedicated counters set up for their assistance at our designated business units across the country,'' Prakash said.

The bank has put in place two special counters, four ATMs and two micro-ATMs along the yatra route to provide basic banking facilities to the pilgrims during the pilgrimage, he said.

The bank has 90 designated business units for registration which will remain open till August 3, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

