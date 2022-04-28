Left Menu

S.Korea's incoming govt to defray some COVID losses of small businesses

South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's government will compensate 5.5 million owners of small businesses for losses suffered from COVID-19 curbs, the head of his transition team said on Thursday. Yoon is expected to take office on May 10, and the team said in a statement that losses in operating income suffered by such businesses were estimated at 54 trillion won ($42 billion) because of curbs during the 2020-2021 period.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-04-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 11:13 IST
S.Korea's incoming govt to defray some COVID losses of small businesses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's government will compensate 5.5 million owners of small businesses for losses suffered from COVID-19 curbs, the head of his transition team said on Thursday.

Yoon is expected to take office on May 10, and the team said in a statement that losses in operating income suffered by such businesses were estimated at 54 trillion won ($42 billion) because of curbs during the 2020-2021 period. It did not say exactly how much would be paid, however, or state the size of a supplementary budget that is expected. ($1=1,271.3400 won)

Also Read: Japan's PM, South Korean delegation agree to improve bilateral ties

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022