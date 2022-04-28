Alcor attains all product line workflows achievement on ServiceNow

Left Menu

Alcor, an Elite ServiceNow® partner, a leader in the digital transformation space, and a global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services announced a huge addition to its bucket of accolades by securing all product line achievements by workflow within the ServiceNow® ecosystem.

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alcor, an Elite ServiceNow® partner, a leader in the digital transformation space, and a global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services announced a huge addition to its bucket of accolades by securing all product line achievements by workflow within the ServiceNow® ecosystem. All Product Line Workflow Achievements on ServiceNow® include Employee Workflow, Technology Workflow, Customer Workflow, and Creator Workflow which further expands to IT Service Management, IT Asset Management, IT Operations Management, Strategic Portfolio Management, GRC & Security, Human Resource, Customer Service Management, App Store, and App Engine.

In today's business environment it's critical for businesses to choose a partner who is trustworthy with a high level of achievement, experience, and expertise. This significant milestone will set Alcor apart from other ServiceNow® partners because only a few ServiceNow® certified partners hold all workflow badges for product line achievements. This will enable customers to entrust Alcor's wide range of solutions and products for their digital transformation. "Our achievement is a win-win situation for both Alcor and our customers. Alcor's recognition is a testament to the enormous value that we can add to our customers with our diverse skills, unmatched expertise, and wide experience of the ServiceNow® platform," says Monisha Singh, Chairperson and Senior Principal at Alcor.

Alcor's in-depth know-how of the ServiceNow® platform will encourage trust within customers who wish to digitally transform their IT landscape. It ensures that Alcor is committed to staying up to date on the latest product lines of the ever-expanding capabilities offered by ServiceNow® and motivating it to consistently maintain high-level performance in the IT domain. For more information on Alcor Solutions, please visit the website at www.alcortech.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

