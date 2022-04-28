Left Menu

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

28-04-2022
Zinc prices on Thursday rose by 75 paise to Rs 358 per kilogram in the futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by 75 paise or 0.21 per cent at Rs 358 per kg with a business turnover of 1,195 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

