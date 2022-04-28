P&G Hygiene and Health Care Q3 rises 4.6% to Rs 102.85 cr

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.59 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 102.85 crore for the third quarter ended March 2022.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 98.33 crore in the corresponding period last year, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 28.11 per cent to Rs 973.26 crore during the period under review against Rs 759.66 crore in the January-March period last year.

Procter & Gamble's profit was driven by a continued focus on productivity and a one-time hurt due to retrospective tax law change, the company said in an earnings statement.

''Excluding this one-time impact, PAT was up 20 per cent vs year ago, despite commodity inflation,'' it said.

Its total expenses were at Rs 828.19 crore, up 28.36 per cent against Rs 645.18 crore.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said the company has recorded strong double-digit sales growth driven by strong brand fundamentals and improved market execution. ''As we navigate the challenging cost environment, we will continue to focus on improving productivity by leveraging advertising and promotion analytics, strengthening our product mix and driving supply chain efficiencies.

''In the long-term, we will continue to focus on driving balanced top and bottom-line growth enabled by our superiority strategy, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organisation and culture,'' he said.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 14,388.85 on BSE, up 3.32 per cent from the previous close.

