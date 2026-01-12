Left Menu

Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion Unveiled

The 83rd Golden Globes offers a tantalizing glimpse into celebrity fashion trends as A-listers showcase their unique style on the red carpet. With a mix of old Hollywood glamor and modern flair, the event highlights significant fashion moments for both men and women. The Golden Globes, a revered film and television awards show, now includes podcasters, bringing fresh perspectives to the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-01-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 03:48 IST
Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion Unveiled

The Golden Globes once again dazzled with its signature style as it kicked off the awards season, paving the way for the Oscars. The event served as a stage for fashion, with celebrities showcasing their unique sartorial choices.

From the timeless allure of old Hollywood glamor to modern interpretations, the red carpet was awash with style statements. Stars such as Ariana Grande and Margot Robbie wore eye-catching ensembles, channeling their vibrant roles, while fashion-forward men like Adrien Brody and Colman Domingo broke traditional barriers with their bold looks.

Fashion on the red carpet wasn't limited to clothing; accessories also spoke volumes. Zendaya used the chance to announce her engagement, while Timothée Chalamet continued to be a trendsetter. As more attention shifts to inclusive experiences, this year's inclusion of podcasters broadens the spotlight beyond Hollywood elites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Football Highlights: Al-Hilal, Auckland, and Jeonbuk Shine

Asian Football Highlights: Al-Hilal, Auckland, and Jeonbuk Shine

 Global
2
Growth, Not Repayment: Ackman's Take on U.S. Debt

Growth, Not Repayment: Ackman's Take on U.S. Debt

 Singapore
3
Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

 Singapore
4
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026