Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion Unveiled

The Golden Globes once again dazzled with its signature style as it kicked off the awards season, paving the way for the Oscars. The event served as a stage for fashion, with celebrities showcasing their unique sartorial choices.

From the timeless allure of old Hollywood glamor to modern interpretations, the red carpet was awash with style statements. Stars such as Ariana Grande and Margot Robbie wore eye-catching ensembles, channeling their vibrant roles, while fashion-forward men like Adrien Brody and Colman Domingo broke traditional barriers with their bold looks.

Fashion on the red carpet wasn't limited to clothing; accessories also spoke volumes. Zendaya used the chance to announce her engagement, while Timothée Chalamet continued to be a trendsetter. As more attention shifts to inclusive experiences, this year's inclusion of podcasters broadens the spotlight beyond Hollywood elites.

(With inputs from agencies.)