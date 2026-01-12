Left Menu

Unveiling Alien Worlds: The Quest to Find Life Beyond Earth

New telescopic technologies are offering insights into whether exoplanets host life, focusing on atmospheric gas analysis. Upcoming missions from NASA and the European Space Agency aim to explore planets similar to Earth, potentially uncovering evidence of life outside our solar system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-01-2026 04:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 04:13 IST
London, Jan 12 (The Conversation) - With technology advancing, humankind stands on the brink of potentially answering age-old questions about life beyond Earth.

Current telescopic methods analyze exoplanetary atmospheres by detecting specific atmospheric gases. A promising prospect yet requires planets to transit their host stars.

As exciting missions loom, agencies aim to unveil Earth-like planets, equipped to explore possible signs of alien life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

