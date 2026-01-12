Left Menu

Jimmy Lai's Fight for Freedom: High Court Mitigation Hearing

Pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai faces a mitigation hearing in Hong Kong's High Court, where he could be sentenced to life in prison under a national security law. His conviction has been condemned internationally, sparking debates about freedom of speech and judicial independence in the China-ruled city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 03:34 IST
Jimmy Lai

In a landmark national security trial, Hong Kong's High Court is set to hear the mitigation plea of pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, marking a critical step before sentencing. Found guilty last month of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious material, Lai faces a possible life sentence. His conviction has sparked an international outcry, highlighting concerns over freedom of speech and judicial independence in Hong Kong.

Lai, a British citizen and founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, has been a vocal critic of China's ruling Communist Party. Despite denying all charges, the court described his actions as a campaign to undermine China and Hong Kong's legitimacy. Eight other defendants have pleaded guilty, with some becoming prosecution witnesses.

The mitigation hearings are scheduled to last four days, followed by a later sentencing date. Lai has been held in solitary confinement for over 1,800 days, drawing calls for his release on humanitarian grounds. Critics argue the trial reflects a decline in fundamental freedoms since Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

