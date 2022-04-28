Colliers partners with Embassy Group and SAS infra to develop three office projects in Hyderabad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) announced its partnership with the Embassy Group and SAS infra to develop three office projects in Hyderabad, admeasuring 14 million sq. ft. The first of the projects, the 36-floor Embassy SAS I Tower, comprising 5.2 million sq. ft., is currently under construction, while the second project, the 3 million sq. ft. Embassy Diamond Tower, has begun its excavation. The third project, Crown, will have a potential of 3 million sq. ft. of commercial space, with Embassy and SAS Infra partnering to develop it.

The project marks the re-entry of the Embassy Group in Hyderabad and provides access to large Office Development Projects in prime locations. SAS group will leverage Embassy Group's strong development capabilities and ability to attract global clients. Colliers Capital Markets and Investment Services Team have been working with leading developers and global institutions to grow their portfolios through partnerships, acquisitions, and capital solutions. Colliers team with its experience and expertise have structured a win-win solution for two large players.

Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Investment Services (CMIS) at Colliers India, said: "We are happy to see the value creation by forming such a large partnership which is one of the largest in South India in the office sector. With the entry of the Embassy in Hyderabad, the market would witness the delivery of world-class Office and global occupiers moving to the city. As an exclusive advisor on the projects, our team has ensured a win-win structure for both players". Colliers is a market leader in the project management industry and has invested in long-term relationships over decades to ensure service par excellence for clients. Having delivered multiple projects for the Embassy Group in the past, this transaction again reflects Colliers' capability and potential to deliver and execute multi-large complex projects across geographies and asset classes.

Indranil Basu, Managing Director, Project Management, South India at Colliers, added: "This is a defining moment for Colliers, wherein we have accelerated our client's success by maximizing the potential of the transaction. The USP of the deal was to bring together complementary strengths of our partners and define a path to enhance the value of the assets, which Colliers has led successfully". Colliers has been spearheading the creation of Grade A + office with leading developers and investors, through constant value creation through digital initiatives, sustainability and supporting clients to make buildings future-ready. We have been the leaders in campus developments that can be benchmarked to the best standards internationally and a strong client repository has been benefitting from this concerted approach.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 64 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people.

