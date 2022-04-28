Left Menu

BMW to launch all-electric sedan i4 in India next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

German luxury carmaker BMW will launch its all-electric sedan, i4, in India next month, continuing its electric vehicle offensive in the country, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company, which had in November last year announced plans to launch three electric vehicles in six months in India to accelerate its electric mobility journey in the country, has already launched its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX and all-electric MINI luxury hatchback.

''So, the i4 has started selling earlier this year right across the world. Now, India launch is happening on May 26,'' BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told PTI.

He further said, ''We promised that we will continue launching great products, iX we launched (in December at an introductory price of Rs 1.16 crore) and the delivery is starting today and all have been pre-sold.'' Pawah said the BMW India has received ''great response'' to the all-electric MINI luxury hatchback and the deliveries have already been done.

Commenting on the significance of BMW's EV line-up in India, Pawah said, ''All the three products are quite significant because if you look at it, iX is the first all-wheel drive full electric SAV (sports activity vehicle) in our portfolio. MINI is the only premium hatch, I would say, in the country in full electric format and the i4 will be the first premium (luxury) sedan in the country, which is fully electric.'' Stating that BMW is known for its sedans, he said, ''We've shown the world how the 3-Series can be significant, and I think i4 is equally significant for us.'' Pawah, however, did not disclose further details of the i4 saying it would be shared at the time of the launch.

In order to accelerate EV adoption, BMW had said it would install fast chargers at all touch points at dealer networks in 35 cities in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

