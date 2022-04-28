Carlsberg registers strong India volume growth in March

Danish brewing major Carlsberg on Thursday said it has registered a ''strong volume growth'' in the India market in March after getting impacted in January and February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has a strong performance across Asia with volume and revenue well ahead of Q1 2019 on a like-for-like basis, said Carlsberg in a trading statement for Q1 2022.

''In Asia, growth was broadly based, with good execution of the Chinese New Year activities,'' it said.

In the Asian market, revenue grew organically by 16.5 per cent, driven by 10.5 per cent organic volume growth.

''All markets except India and Hong Kong delivered organic volume growth,'' it said.

In the first quarter, Carlsberg's total organic volume growth was 9.1 per cent.

Overall, its beer brand Tuborg and Carlsberg saw good growth of 7 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, across the three regions - Western Europe, Asia and Central & Eastern Europe.

However, ''double-digit growth rates for Tuborg in markets such as China, Denmark and Serbia were muted by lower volumes in India and Norway''.

On March 28, Carlsberg Group announced to divest its Russian business. Operations will continue until the completion of the transaction.

''We will ensure an orderly divestiture process. Until completion of the transaction, we will continue operations at the previously announced level to sustain the livelihood of the 8,400 Russian employees and their families,'' it said.

