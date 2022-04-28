Left Menu

Govt to issue Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark birth centenary of Jawaharlal Darda

The Government of India will be issuing a Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of Jawaharlal Darda, late freedom fighter and founder of the Lokmat Group of Newspapers now Lokmat Media.A gazette notification to this effect was issued by the economic affairs department of the finance ministry on April 26.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:36 IST
Govt to issue Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark birth centenary of Jawaharlal Darda
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India will be issuing a Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of Jawaharlal Darda, late freedom fighter and founder of the Lokmat Group of Newspapers (now Lokmat Media).

A gazette notification to this effect was issued by the economic affairs department of the finance ministry on April 26. The commemorative coin is likely to be issued on July 2, 2023, to coincide with the 100th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Darda.

Since this is going to be a commemorative coin, it will not be in circulation in the market. After the issuance of the coin, it will be sold as a collectible by the mint of the Government of India. Fondly called Babuji, Jawaharlal Darda was a veteran freedom fighter, an ardent Gandhian, statesman, social worker, philanthropist and educationist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022