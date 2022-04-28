Govt to issue Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark birth centenary of Jawaharlal Darda

The Government of India will be issuing a Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of Jawaharlal Darda, late freedom fighter and founder of the Lokmat Group of Newspapers (now Lokmat Media).

A gazette notification to this effect was issued by the economic affairs department of the finance ministry on April 26. The commemorative coin is likely to be issued on July 2, 2023, to coincide with the 100th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Darda.

Since this is going to be a commemorative coin, it will not be in circulation in the market. After the issuance of the coin, it will be sold as a collectible by the mint of the Government of India. Fondly called Babuji, Jawaharlal Darda was a veteran freedom fighter, an ardent Gandhian, statesman, social worker, philanthropist and educationist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)