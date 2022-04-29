Left Menu

Robinhood revenue falls 43% as trading volumes moderate

Updated: 29-04-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 01:40 IST
Robinhood Markets Inc, the brokerage at the center of last year's retail trading frenzy, posted a 43% fall in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as transaction volumes declined across asset classes.

Total net revenues decreased to $299 million, compared with $522 million a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

