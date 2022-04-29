Left Menu

Amazon forecasts second-quarter sales below estimates

Amazon.com Inc forecast current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, amid customers hitting pause on discretionary spending in the face of economic uncertainties and stiff competition in its cloud business. Shares of the company fell 5% in extended trading after it also reported a net loss, from its investment in Rivian Automotive.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 01:42 IST
Amazon forecasts second-quarter sales below estimates

Amazon.com Inc forecast current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, amid customers hitting pause on discretionary spending in the face of economic uncertainties and stiff competition in its cloud business.

Shares of the company fell 5% in extended trading after it also reported a net loss, from its investment in Rivian Automotive. The world's biggest online retailer projected net sales of between $116 billion and $121 billion for the second quarter. Analysts were expecting $125.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales was $116.4 billion in the first quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.3 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net loss was $3.8 billion, or $7.56 per share, compared with a profit of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 per share, a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022