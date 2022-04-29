Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 340 points

Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 340.13 points and Nifty by 92.70 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 09:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 340.13 points and Nifty by 92.70 points. At 9:28 AM, the BSE Sensex was up by 340.13 points or 0.59 percent at 57,861.19.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,337.70, at 9:28 AM, up by 92.70 points or 0.54 percent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

