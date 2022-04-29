Earnings, Prosus lift European stocks at end of choppy April
European shares rose on Friday as strong earnings reports and a rally in mining and technology stocks boosted risk appetite at the end of a volatile month dominated by concerns about slowing global growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% by 0711 GMT, trimming its monthly declines to 1.1%.
European shares rose on Friday as strong earnings reports and a rally in mining and technology stocks boosted risk appetite at the end of a volatile month dominated by concerns about slowing global growth.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% by 0711 GMT, trimming its monthly declines to 1.1%. Miners rallied 1.9% to lead sectoral gains, while technology stocks rose 1.7% following a surge in U.S. peers overnight.
Dutch technology investor Prosus NV, which has a major stake in China's Tencent, jumped 8.3% after a report said U.S. and Chinese regulators are negotiating on-site audits in a key step to avoid U.S. delistings of Chinese companies. Danish company Novo Nordisk gained 5.4% after it lifted its sales and operating profit outlook for the year, while French construction materials group Saint-Gobain rose 3.7% after it posted record first-quarter sales.
Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor slumped 6.2% after it said its order intake in 2022 has been limited by lower demand for high-end smartphones and weakness in Chinese markets. Eurozone consumer prices data for April as well as the first reading of first-quarter GDP growth is due later in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Danish
- China
- European
- U.S.
- Saint-Gobain
- Dutch
- pan-European
- Novo Nordisk
- French
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Dutch government to instruct firms not to pay for Russian gas in roubles
Dutch government to instruct firms not to pay for Russian gas in roubles
Afghan prison commander jailed for 12 years for war crimes by Dutch court
Dutch govt says cities that break Gazprom contracts won't face damages claims
Dutch court convicts Afghan man of involvement in war crimes