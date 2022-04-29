Left Menu

Earnings, Prosus lift European stocks at end of choppy April

European shares rose on Friday as strong earnings reports and a rally in mining and technology stocks boosted risk appetite at the end of a volatile month dominated by concerns about slowing global growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% by 0711 GMT, trimming its monthly declines to 1.1%.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 12:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose on Friday as strong earnings reports and a rally in mining and technology stocks boosted risk appetite at the end of a volatile month dominated by concerns about slowing global growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% by 0711 GMT, trimming its monthly declines to 1.1%. Miners rallied 1.9% to lead sectoral gains, while technology stocks rose 1.7% following a surge in U.S. peers overnight.

Dutch technology investor Prosus NV, which has a major stake in China's Tencent, jumped 8.3% after a report said U.S. and Chinese regulators are negotiating on-site audits in a key step to avoid U.S. delistings of Chinese companies. Danish company Novo Nordisk gained 5.4% after it lifted its sales and operating profit outlook for the year, while French construction materials group Saint-Gobain rose 3.7% after it posted record first-quarter sales.

Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor slumped 6.2% after it said its order intake in 2022 has been limited by lower demand for high-end smartphones and weakness in Chinese markets. Eurozone consumer prices data for April as well as the first reading of first-quarter GDP growth is due later in the day.

