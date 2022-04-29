HDFC Life becomes Signatory to United Nations - Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

• Testament to our commitment towards environmental, social, and governance factors (ESG) and investing responsibly • Joined the network of 4,000+ organizations worldwide, that have publicly demonstrated commitment to responsible investment HDFC Life recently signed up for the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), epitomizing its objective of sustainable growth and long term value creation. HDFC Life is committed to following the principles of Responsible Investment (RI). The Company believes that as an active asset manager for policyholders, who have entrusted their savings with HDFC Life, it is the Company's fiduciary responsibility to generate optimal risk-adjusted returns over the long term. This objective can be served by following the RI approach which includes core stewardship principles and consideration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in addition to financial parameters and outlook while making investment decisions. This framework complements HDFC Life's philosophy of achieving sustainable growth. The Company currently has Assets Under Management of over Rs. 2 lakh crores.

Commenting on the development, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO - of HDFC Life, said, "We are pleased to announce our association with the PRI. We endeavor to grow holistically and sustainably by continuing to invest in the five pillars of our ESG strategy, namely - ethical conduct, responsible investing, diversity, equity & inclusion, holistic living, and sustainable operations. As a steward of responsible investment, we have been actively applying the ESG approach in our investment decisions. Our alliance with the PRI will further enable us to streamline our responsible investment framework as well as adopt and share the industry and global best practices. Additionally, to promote awareness about ESG amongst policyholders, we recently launched an ESG-focused 'Sustainable Equity Fund' and the same is available in our Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) offerings. Further, our sound governance practices have been widely recognized - we have won the 'Best Governed Company in the listed segment: Large category' award at the 21st Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance. We believe that sustainability is a shared goal. Collaborative efforts by organizations across the world towards implementation of good governance practices, investment in responsible businesses, judicious utilization of resources, and inculcating a culture of giving back to the society, will help in creating a robust business ecosystem and long-term value for all stakeholders. PRI's mission of bringing all such organizations on a common platform is an initiative in the direction of building a sustainable future. We aim to contribute towards this initiative and demonstrate our commitment to building a greener and prosperous society." David Atkin, CEO of the Principles for Responsible Investment, commented, "We are pleased to welcome HDFC Life as a signatory to the PRI and welcome the organization's acknowledgment of the role responsible investment practices have in securing long-term risk-adjusted returns for clients. We look forward to working with and alongside the organization as it continues to expand the scope of its responsible investment practices." About Principles for Responsible Investing Created in 2005, by the then United Nations Secretary-General and a group of some of the world's largest institutional investors, PRI or Principles for Responsible Investment is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. It works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. Currently, they have more than 4,000 signatories from over 60 countries representing over USD 120 trillion of assets.

About HDFC Life HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life' / 'Company') is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., India's leading housing finance institution, and abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, a global investment company.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity, and Health. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 39 individual and 13 group products in its portfolio, along with 7 optional rider benefits, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country having a wide reach with 372 branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. HDFC Life has nearly 300, comprising traditional partners such as NBFCs, MFIs, and SFBs, and including new-ecosystem partners.

The Company has a strong base of over 1.15 lakh financial consultants (agents).

