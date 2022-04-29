Sweden to strengthen military infrastructure on Gotland

Sweden's government said on Friday it had put aside up to 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($163.72 million) to strengthen its military infrastructure on the strategically key island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

The money will go to expand barracks and other infrastructure.

"The aim is to be able to house many more conscripts and to effective operations and in that way contribute to greater capacity ... on Gotland," Financial Markets Minister Max Elger told reporters. ($1 = 9.7726 Swedish crowns)

