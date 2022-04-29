Left Menu

Sweden to strengthen military infrastructure on Gotland

Sweden's government said on Friday it had put aside up to 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($163.72 million) to strengthen its military infrastructure on the strategically key island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. The money will go to expand a barracks and other infrastructure. "The aim is to be able to house many more conscripts and to effectivize operations and in that way contribute to greater capacity ...

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 29-04-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:50 IST
Sweden to strengthen military infrastructure on Gotland
Max Elger Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's government said on Friday it had put aside up to 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($163.72 million) to strengthen its military infrastructure on the strategically key island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

The money will go to expand barracks and other infrastructure.

"The aim is to be able to house many more conscripts and to effective operations and in that way contribute to greater capacity ... on Gotland," Financial Markets Minister Max Elger told reporters. ($1 = 9.7726 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022