Russian c.bank vows to gradually wind down capital controls

Russia will gradually phase out capital controls as risks to financial stability subside, Deputy Central Bank Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Friday.

"Capital restrictions complicate the work of businesses, increase exchange rate volatility, therefore, as risks to the financial stability decrease, we will reduce the scale of these measures," Zabotkin told a news conference.

