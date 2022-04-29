IndusInd Bank Q4 net profit rises 51.2 per cent to Rs 1,400.5 crore

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,400.5 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as compared to Rs 926.07 crore registered in the corresponding period of the previous year, posting 51.2 per cent year-on-year growth. For the full-year 2021-22, the bank reported consolidated profit after tax of Rs 4,804.6 crore from Rs 2,929.88 crore registered in the previous year, registering a growth of 64 per cent.

Net Interest Income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 rose to Rs 3,985 crore, posting a growth of 13 per cent year-on-year and 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Net Interest Margin for Q4 FY 2022 stood at 4.20 per cent against 4.13 per cent for Q4 of FY 2021 and 4.10 per cent for Q3 of FY 2022, IndusInd Bank said in a statement.

The Board of Directors of Induslnd Bank Limited approved the financial results of the Bank for the year ended March 31, 2022, at their meeting held in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

