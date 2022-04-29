Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1940 hours: DEL51 BIZ-LD INFRA Core sector growth slows down to 4.3 pc in Mar; end FY22 with 10.4 pc expansion New Delhi: The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3 per cent in March due to a decline in the output of coal and crude oil, though for the full 2021-22 fiscal, the core sector recorded a 10.4 per cent expansion, according to official data released on Friday.

DEL48 BIZ-LD RESULTS-MARUTI Maruti Suzuki profit soars 51 pc to Rs 1,875 cr in Jan-Mar New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 51.14 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,875.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022, despite semiconductor shortage hampering production.

DEL32 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex tumbles over 460 points on fag-end profit booking in RIL, Axis Bank Mumbai: Paring its early gains, benchmark BSE Sensex plunged by 460 points on Friday due to profit booking in banking, IT, and energy shares in the pre-close session.

DEL25 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee surges 18 paise to close at 76.43 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 18 paise to settle at 76.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a weak greenback overseas and fresh foreign fund inflows.

DEL33 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rallies Rs 605; silver zooms Rs 1,596 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped Rs 605 to Rs 51,627 per 10 grams in line with rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM44 BIZ-INFLATION-INDUSTRIAL Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 5.35 pc in Mar New Delhi: Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 5.35 per cent in March from 5.04 per cent in February this year, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items. DCM22 BIZ-LD RESULTS-ULTRATECH CEMENT UltraTech Q4 net rises 47 pc to Rs 2,613.75 cr, turnover crosses Rs 50,000 cr New Delhi: Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement on Friday reported an increase of 47.32 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,613.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, led by improved demand situation and effective capacity utilisation.

DCM39 BIZ-LD SPECTRUM-AUCTION Govt may not auction 27.5-28.5 Ghz band, leave it for satellite firms New Delhi: The government may not auction spectrum frequency range between 27.5-28.5 gigahertz and leave it for satellite services, according to official sources.

DCM46 BIZ-LD LIC-IPO FinMin, Sebi to take call on relaxation in LIC meeting minimum public holding norm: DIPAM Secy New Delhi: The Finance Ministry will discuss with market regulator Sebi to exempt LIC from the minimum public shareholding norm, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday. AJ AJ

