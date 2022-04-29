Ambuja Cements to expand capacities to meet increasing demand

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group, plans to increase cement capacities and move closer to its target of 50 million tonnes per annum in the near future.

''Ambuja has ambitious growth plans to increase cement capacities. The company is well-positioned to meet the expanding demand, and has commissioned a modern green cement plant at Marwar,'' Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) said at its 39th Annual General Meeting, which was held virtually.

This plant has enhanced Ambuja's clinker capacity by 3 million tonnes per annum and cement sales potential by 5 million tonnes per annum, ACL said in a statement on Friday.

ACL is undertaking an expansion of cement grinding capacity at Ropar, Punjab by 1.5 million tonnes per annum. It has also started the next phase of capacity expansion with 7 million tonnes per annum of cement grinding capacity in the Eastern region.

''This will help the company move closer to its target of achieving 50 million tonnes per annum cement capacity in the near future,'' Martin Kriegner, Non-Executive Director, said.

Despite numerous challenges, 2021 was a very successful year in the company's history, he said.

ACL's net sales rose 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,794 crore while operating EBIT increased 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,656 crore.

The company has a capacity of 31 million tonnes per annum with six integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country.

