Coal India logs impressive 27pc production growth in April

Country's dry fuel mining behemoth Coal India has logged a 27 per cent jump in production this month till Thursday amid skyrocketing demand for the fuel.

Coal India produced 49.6 million tonnes of coal till April 28 and was expected to produce around 53 million tonnes in the entire month, which is expected to be the best ever compared to earlier years of the comparable month, sources told PTI.

Some states are reeling under power shortage as demand has soared due to high temperatures and the early onset of summer.

''April 2022 is likely to be the best ever production for Coal India compared to the same month of previous years. Against a production of 41.9 million tonnes in April 2021, till April 28 of the current month, the production has touched 49.6 million,'' one of the sources told PTI. ''Coal India is working hard to produce and supply more fuel to power plants with the support of Railways. In the current month railway rake loading is already higher by 7 per cent,'' another source said. Coal offtake till April 28 was 53.6 million tonnes while in April 2021 total despatch was 54.1 million tonnes.

The miner had been focusing on production and investing heavily into output and evacuation infrastructure. The capex was Rs 14,834 crore up 12 per cent in FY'22.The output in the last fiscal was 622 million tonnes.

