iconTrade Review - Why Trade CFDs with iconTrade [Updated]

CFDs have become popular trading instruments in recent times, and are therefore an essential portfolio component for most traders. A CFD (Contract for Difference) is a derivative asset, which means that it derives its actual value from an underlying asset. CFDs provide an easy gateway for beginner traders looking to make their way into the trading landscape.

What is CFD?

When a trader decides to trade CFDs, they are entering into an agreement between themselves and their chosen broker. According to this agreement, the buyer (the trader) and the seller (the broker) will speculate on the price of the underlying asset under the prevalent market conditions.

The key benefit of CFD trading is that it allows traders to access the underlying assets at a lower price, without actually having to own the asset. This way, CFD does away with some of the risks and drawbacks associated with conventional trading.

Why Trade CFDs With iconTrade

1) Robust Trading Platform:

As a CFD trader, you need the kind of trading platform that supports all your trading activities. With iconTrade, you get access to a sophisticated yet intuitive platform that provides all the tools, features, and resources you will need in order to conduct successful CFD trades.

In addition, iconTrade's website also offers a comprehensive guide about this platform. This guide will walk you through all the steps involved in using the trading platform. Through this guide, you can familiarize yourself with the many features and tools that the platform provides, and learn how you can use the platform to optimize your trades and returns.

2) Licensing:

Since you will be using your hard-earned money to conduct CFD trades, you need to make sure that your chosen broker is reliable and authentic. iconTrade is regulated by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), which is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing online brokerage firms.

Unfortunately, the trading world is ripe with fraudulent brokers that only operate with the intention of swindling their clients. Even if you somehow manage to rescue yourself and your funds in time, such fraudulent operators would have wasted your precious time – time that you could have used to invest your funds in the financial market and enjoy profits.

To prevent such a situation from occurring, you need to make sure that you enter and sign up for a licensed brokerage firm like iconTrade. If you want to verify iconTrade's licensing details, you can visit the 'About Us' section on the platform's website. Alternatively, you can visit the FCA's website and see if iconTrade is mentioned on the FCA's list of licensed brokers.

3) High Leverage:

The main reason that CFD is so desirable is that it is normally associated with higher leverage levels compared to other financial instruments. This is because CFDs have lower margin requirements, and these lower requirements translate to potentially higher returns.

At iconTrade, you can enjoy the leverage of up to 1:1000 (meaning that, if you have $100 in your account, you can hold a position of up to $100,000), which significantly increases your chances of making greater profits.

However, iconTrade understands that, while leverage can increase boost profits, it can also magnify the losses. For this reason, iconTrade's skilled and experienced advisors are always available to guide traders on the optimal use of leverages.

4) Go Short and Long:

When trading CFDs with iconTrade, traders can take both long and short positions on the underlying asset.

Since you do not actually own the asset, you enjoy greater flexibility to shorten the CFD without having to endure any additional costs.

5) Wide Range of Trading Opportunities:

When you opt for iconTrade for CFD trading, you get access to a wide range of financial markets, including commodity and indices markets.

This means that you can benefit from the unique advantages associated with each of these markets, without actually having to own any of the underlying instruments.

6) Educational Resources:

At iconTrade, we believe that education is one of the pillars for trading success. Traders who understand the market and develop a solid strategy based on that understanding, are the ones best prepared to make effective and timely trading decisions.

Hence, iconTrade provides a wide variety of educational resources, including videos, articles, and even one-to-one training sessions. Also, iconTrade encourages all its traders to utilize these educational resources while devising a trading strategy based on their unique profiles and goals.

By creating and sticking to a strong strategy, traders are able to keep emotions aside and make trading decisions based on hard evidence.

Final Word:

To sum up, CFDs are one of the most desirable modern trading instruments, and iconTrade is one of the most desirable online platforms for CFD trading. To know more about the platform or to open an account, please feel free to visit the iconTrade website.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)