Left Menu

Defence procurement through GeM rises to Rs 15,000 crore in 2021-22

Procurement orders by the Ministry of Defence through the Government e-Market (GeM) portal reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore in the financial year ended March 2022, according to official data released on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 14:57 IST
Defence procurement through GeM rises to Rs 15,000 crore in 2021-22
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Procurement orders by the Ministry of Defence through the Government e-Market (GeM) portal reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore in the financial year ended March 2022, according to official data released on Saturday. During the financial year 2021-22, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) procurement through the GeM is 250 per cent higher when compared with the previous year.

The GeM was started in August 2016 to revamp the old tender process and bring greater probity and transparency in government procurement through digitisation. In a short span since its inception, the MoD has embraced the digital drive and embarked on this path with absolute resoluteness. Despite multiple challenges on the ground, the results have been astounding, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"The MoD is committed to contribute significantly to the Government's vision of promoting digitisation and transparency in consonance with Digital India," the statement said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022