Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs GT

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 17:54 IST
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs GT
Virat Kohli (Photo: iplt20.com) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli b Shami 58 Faf du Plessis c W Saha b Sangwan 0 Rajat Patidar c Shubman Gill b Sangwan 52 Glenn Maxwell c Rashid Khan b Lockie Ferguson 33 Dinesh Karthik c Shami b Rashid Khan 2 Shahbaz Ahmed not out 2 Mahipal Lomror c Miller b Alzarri Joseph 16 Extras: (LB-5, W-2) 7 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 170 Fall of Wickets: 11-1, 110-2, 129-3, 138-4, 150-5, 170-6 Bowler: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-1, Pradeep Sangwan 4-0-19-2, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-42-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-29-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-36-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022