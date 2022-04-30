IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs GT

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli b Shami 58 Faf du Plessis c W Saha b Sangwan 0 Rajat Patidar c Shubman Gill b Sangwan 52 Glenn Maxwell c Rashid Khan b Lockie Ferguson 33 Dinesh Karthik c Shami b Rashid Khan 2 Shahbaz Ahmed not out 2 Mahipal Lomror c Miller b Alzarri Joseph 16 Extras: (LB-5, W-2) 7 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 170 Fall of Wickets: 11-1, 110-2, 129-3, 138-4, 150-5, 170-6 Bowler: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-1, Pradeep Sangwan 4-0-19-2, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-42-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-29-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-36-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

