Elephant rides for rhino sightings to resume in Duidhwa Tiger Reserve from May 1

Tourists visiting the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve can again enjoy elephant rides to see rhinos from May 1.

The services, suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid outbreak, will resume after a gap of over two years.

Though visitors were allowed to visit inside the tiger reserve after the lifting of the Covid lockdown, the elephant rides for rhino sightings remained suspended.

''After the approval of authorities on their proposal to restore rhino sightings and the elephant rides, the tourists from May 1 would be allowed to visit rhino areas and enjoy elephant rides there,'' Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's Field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak told PTI on Saturday.

He, however, added that ''elephant rides in the rhino areas would be allowed only in the morning shift. In the evening shift, the tourists would have to use Safari vehicles''.

''The tourists would have to pay Rs 1,000 per person to visit the rhino areas,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)