Left Menu

Another electric scooter goes up in flames in TN

But the vehicle got gutted, police said.Satish had bought the electric two-wheeler last year.Electric scooters suddenly catching fire has become a cause for concern of late.In a string of such incidents recently, a father and his daughter died due to suffocation in Vellore district in March due to the smoke caused by the explosion of the electric bike while being charged.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 19:24 IST
Another electric scooter goes up in flames in TN
  • Country:
  • India

An electric scooter caught fire in Hosur, an industrial hub in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, on Saturday causing panic in the area.

The owner, a supervisor at a private firm in Bengaluru, however had a providential escape.

Hosur resident Satish Kumar noticed his scooter suddenly catching fire from under the seat and jumped to safety. As the vehicle went up in flames, passersby rushed to his help in dousing the blaze. But the vehicle got gutted, police said.

Satish had bought the electric two-wheeler last year.

Electric scooters suddenly catching fire has become a cause for concern of late.

In a string of such incidents recently, a father and his daughter died due to suffocation in Vellore district in March due to the smoke caused by the explosion of the electric bike while being charged. An electric two-wheeler caught fire in Manapparai in Tiruchirappalli district, later.

Earlier this month, a man died when the detachable battery of the electric scooter kept for charging exploded in his house in Telangana.

In TN's Ambur this month, a frustrated man poured petrol on his e-scooter and set it afire as the manufacturers did not send help on time when he complained that the vehicle stopped working after 50 km. The video of the man torching his own bike went viral on social media.

Last week, electric scooter maker PURE EV, expressing deep regret over the alleged explosion of a battery of an electric scooter leading to the death of an 80-year-old man in Telangana's Nizamabad, announced that it has decided to recall 2,000 vehicles in Nizamabad and Chennai.

Concerned over the rise in incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said the companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to inquire into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022