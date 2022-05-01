Left Menu

Two people die in separate accidents on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Two people, including a Delhi police constable, have died in two accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Saturday. Kumar, a resident of Rajasthans Alwar, was a constable of the Delhi Police, a police official said.In another incident the same day, a Haryana Roadways bus hit a bike near the Kapriwas Chowk on the highway injuring both the riders.

Two people, including a Delhi police constable, have died in two accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Saturday. Early on Friday, a canter truck hit a car from the side near Sidhrawali village critically injuring 29-year-old Sandeep Kumar, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar, was a constable of the Delhi Police, a police official said.

In another incident the same day, a Haryana Roadways bus hit a bike near the Kapriwas Chowk on the highway injuring both the riders. They were taken to a hospital where Tekchand died during treatment, police said.

Tekchand was an employee in a private bank and his colleague Lal Mohan is under treatment, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

