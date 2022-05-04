Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks down as tech shares slide ahead of Fed rate decision

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were JD Health, Innovent Biologics Inc, down 7.49%, and Meituan. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd, up 2.4%, followed by ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, which rose 1.22% and China Resources Land Ltd , up 1.09%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Wharf Real Estate Investment, up 2.02%, while the biggest loser was Meituan.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-05-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 10:47 IST
Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday with technology shares leading the slide as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision. ** The Hang Seng Index fell 1.33% to 20,820.32 in the morning session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.95% to 7,125.85.

** Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday. ** HSBC Hong Kong shares rose as much as 3.1% after it said it will commence a share repurchase of up to $1 billion and has entered into agreements with Merrill Lynch International to handle the buyback beginning on May 4.

** Shares of China's Meituan fell 5.9% and JD Health International plunged 11.6% as their shareholders cut long positions. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were JD Health, Innovent Biologics Inc, down 7.49%, and Meituan.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd, up 2.4%, followed by ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, which rose 1.22%, and China Resources Land Ltd, up 1.09%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 0.4%, the IT sector fell 3.6%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.1%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Wharf Real Estate Investment, up 2.02%, while the biggest loser was Meituan.

