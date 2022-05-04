Hong Kong stocks down as tech shares slide ahead of Fed rate decision
Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday with technology shares leading the slide as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision. ** The Hang Seng Index fell 1.33% to 20,820.32 in the morning session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.95% to 7,125.85.
** Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday. ** HSBC Hong Kong shares rose as much as 3.1% after it said it will commence a share repurchase of up to $1 billion and has entered into agreements with Merrill Lynch International to handle the buyback beginning on May 4.
** Shares of China's Meituan fell 5.9% and JD Health International plunged 11.6% as their shareholders cut long positions. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were JD Health, Innovent Biologics Inc, down 7.49%, and Meituan.
** The top gainers among H-shares were Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd, up 2.4%, followed by ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, which rose 1.22%, and China Resources Land Ltd, up 1.09%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 0.4%, the IT sector fell 3.6%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.1%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Wharf Real Estate Investment, up 2.02%, while the biggest loser was Meituan.
