Music Comes a.live

A new platform that reimagines the way listeners experience music Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India a.live, a music-for-the-metaverse experience, announced its public alpha launch today. The company pitches itself as the music format for the future, rather than just a metaverse.

Abhijit Nath, the company’s founder & CEO (Berklee College of Music graduate and an ex venture capital professional), says: “The music industry has changed its dominant format every 11 years since 1920- from wax cylinders to vinyl to cassettes to CDs to iTunes to streaming. At a.live, we are building the next generation audio protocol and platform- an interactive, immersive environment to experience music in.” There has been increasing interest in the digital music asset space recently. A recent Andreessen Horowitz article had this to say: “Imagine an interactive album release ...an immersive auditory and visual world that evolves over time: behind the scenes footage, live virtual performances, interactive community features, and the ability to remix the album as a fan, then distribute it to social media.” Generative and remixable music is seeing a lot of interest from several musicians- Kanye West recently released his album Donda on a device called the Stem Player, which enabled a remixing/stem isolation feature.

a.live is launching their platform with a single song by a rising independent artist, which fans can experience, and then claim for free as their first digital music asset in this revolutionary format.

The platform will be open to artists and consumers at the end of May. Several marquee artists have signed up for the platform, to release their music in an immersive release party format. Thereafter, fans will have the option to purchase various limited editions that unlock several features, such as on-the-fly song remixing, spatial audio, behind the scenes access, community access, and much more.

The company will also roll out a full VR experience and a companion mobile app over the next few months.

The company has raised a pre-seed round from Hashed Emergent (an emerging economies focused fund deployed by the Korean VC firm Hashed) and others. Hashed has invested in several Web3 companies such as Axie Infinity, Sandbox, Decentraland and MakerDAO. a.live is currently in the process of raising its seed round from several marquee investors.

Company links: https://alive.house https://withkoji.com/@a.live PWR PWR

