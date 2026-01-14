Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Kerala and Karnataka Governments Amid Gold Theft and Diplomatic Controversies

Congress leader Shama Mohammad accused the CPI(M)-led Kerala government of corruption over the Sabarimala gold theft and supported the High Court's investigation. Simultaneously, she defended Karnataka's leaders amid controversy over receiving Rahul Gandhi instead of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, countering allegations of prioritizing party loyalty over diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:40 IST
Congress Criticizes Kerala and Karnataka Governments Amid Gold Theft and Diplomatic Controversies
Congress leader Shama Mohammad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shama Mohammad has intensified criticism of the CPI(M)-led Kerala government amid the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft controversy. Accusing the state administration of corruption, she praised the Kerala High Court for stepping into the matter, emphasizing corruption's impact on governmental transparency.

She recalled prior allegations against the Kerala Chief Minister regarding gold smuggling. Expressing faith in the judiciary, Shama Mohammad applauded the High Court's decision to extend the investigation timeline by six weeks, encouraging a thorough probe. The court had earlier expressed satisfaction with the Special Investigation Team's progress on the alleged gold pilfering case.

In a separate political storm, Shama Mohammad defended Karnataka officials criticized for prioritizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reception over that of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. She dismissed BJP accusations of appeasement, stating Gandhi's designation justified the attention, rebuffing claims of sacrificing state interests for party commitments.

TRENDING

1
Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

 United States
2
Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

 Global
3
Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

 Ukraine
4
Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026