Congress leader Shama Mohammad has intensified criticism of the CPI(M)-led Kerala government amid the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft controversy. Accusing the state administration of corruption, she praised the Kerala High Court for stepping into the matter, emphasizing corruption's impact on governmental transparency.

She recalled prior allegations against the Kerala Chief Minister regarding gold smuggling. Expressing faith in the judiciary, Shama Mohammad applauded the High Court's decision to extend the investigation timeline by six weeks, encouraging a thorough probe. The court had earlier expressed satisfaction with the Special Investigation Team's progress on the alleged gold pilfering case.

In a separate political storm, Shama Mohammad defended Karnataka officials criticized for prioritizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reception over that of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. She dismissed BJP accusations of appeasement, stating Gandhi's designation justified the attention, rebuffing claims of sacrificing state interests for party commitments.