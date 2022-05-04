Left Menu

Two dead as container truck hits bus in UP's Etawah

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:56 IST
A couple died and over half a dozen people were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims was hit by a container truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vitthal Maruti (65) and Sulochana (60), they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jai Prakash Singh said the bus was carrying pilgrims from Delhi to Varanasi.

Ten injured people were admitted to the Saifai hospital, while some were discharged after administering first-aid, the ASP said.

A total of 50 passengers were on the bus, he said.

